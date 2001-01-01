This beach does not exist StyleGAN2-ADA network trained in HD resolution 1280×768 on dataset with ~20.000 images of the beach. All of these beaches are AI-generated.





Training progress The video shows the learning process of the network. The learning progress is measured in kimg (kilo images). The network was trained for 25,000 kimg (until it had seen 25,000,000 images).

K-Means Clustering Using the K-Means Clustering technique to group similar images. K-Means clustering is the unsupervised machine learning algorithm for image segregation. Random cluster Cluster #0/376

or retrain the network with your own dataset (transfer learning). Download (362 MB)

Technical details Architecture StyleGAN2-Ada Dataset 20.000 images Network size 362 MB Resolution 1280×768 px Network layout 5×3 squares (with 28 = 256 px sides) Training options --min_w=5 --min_h=3 --res_log2=8 Trained using RoyWheels/stylegan2-ada (github) Training steps 25.000 kimg Metric FID50k 3.14